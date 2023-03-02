Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $361.02 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.97 and its 200-day moving average is $329.72.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.