T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,798 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $79,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,379,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 969.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 917,150 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in T-Mobile US by 492.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 842,572 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,108,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $2,893,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,635 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.21. 1,184,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,135,838. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.89. The company has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

