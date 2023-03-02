Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Update

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,148,400 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 1,621,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Shares of Talon Metals stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Talon Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.
Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.
