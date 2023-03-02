Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tapinator Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TAPM remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.53. Tapinator has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes games for mobile platforms. The company’s library includes over 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable games such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. Through its NFT500 platform, the company has amassed a collection of fine art NFTs and has published a mobile application that extends the utility of these digital asset investments.

