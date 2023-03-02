Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Tapinator Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TAPM remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.53. Tapinator has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.74.
About Tapinator
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tapinator (TAPM)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.