Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.25

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.25 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 122.85 ($1.48). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 122.85 ($1.48), with a volume of 19,497,445 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.51) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 142 ($1.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 124.83 ($1.51).

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.24. The company has a market cap of £4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.44, a PEG ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Wimpey

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 4.78 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.62. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,625.00%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Chris Carney sold 73,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.42), for a total value of £87,104.06 ($105,109.28). 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

