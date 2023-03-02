TD Securities Cuts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$9.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AX.UN. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.44.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AX.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 402,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,856. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$8.57 and a 52 week high of C$13.76.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

