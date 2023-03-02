Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Trading Down 15.5%

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 15.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
Team17 Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.
About Team17 Group
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Team17 Group (TSVNF)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.