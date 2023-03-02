TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $20.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FTI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $16.03.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 38,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after buying an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 124,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.