Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $59.17

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$59.17 and traded as high as C$86.50. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$86.40, with a volume of 4,108 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$702 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Real Foley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.25, for a total value of C$563,750.00. In other news, Director Donald Richard Lindsay sold 162,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.08, for a total value of C$8,317,203.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 488,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,934,650.92. Also, Senior Officer Real Foley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.25, for a total value of C$563,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,827 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,213. Corporate insiders own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

