Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Down 96.0% in February

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tecogen Trading Down 0.7 %
TGEN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.
About Tecogen
