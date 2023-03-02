Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Down 96.0% in February

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tecogen Trading Down 0.7 %

TGEN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

About Tecogen

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

