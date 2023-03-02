Tekkorp Digital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TEKKU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekkorp Digital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TEKKU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

About Tekkorp Digital Acquisition

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

