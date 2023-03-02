Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 0.9 %
TLSNY stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. On average, analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
