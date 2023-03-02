Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in February

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 222,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,952.0 days.

Temenos Price Performance

OTCMKTS TMNSF opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.