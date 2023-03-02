Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in February

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 222,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,952.0 days.
Temenos Price Performance
OTCMKTS TMNSF opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.
Temenos Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Temenos (TMNSF)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.