Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.82. 174,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,571. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $15.11.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Dragon Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,552,000 after buying an additional 334,629 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,305,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

