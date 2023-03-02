Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $71.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.44. Tennant has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $85.33.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tennant by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tennant by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

