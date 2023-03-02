Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Sells $521,856.00 in Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 172,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $521,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 628,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,701.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,004,522 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $3,043,701.66.
- On Monday, February 6th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,523 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $3,046.00.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,823 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $42,062.46.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 7,411 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $11,190.61.
- On Monday, January 9th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 17,207 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $25,810.50.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 67,708 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $103,593.24.
- On Friday, December 30th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,933 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $8,899.50.
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 44,529 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $66,793.50.
Terran Orbital Trading Down 4.5 %
NYSE LLAP opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Terran Orbital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terran Orbital
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.
Terran Orbital Company Profile
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terran Orbital (LLAP)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.