Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Major Shareholder Sells $521,856.00 in Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 172,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $521,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 628,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,701.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,004,522 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $3,043,701.66.

On Monday, February 6th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,523 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $3,046.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,823 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $42,062.46.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 7,411 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $11,190.61.

On Monday, January 9th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 17,207 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $25,810.50.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 67,708 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $103,593.24.

On Friday, December 30th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,933 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $8,899.50.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 44,529 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $66,793.50.

Terran Orbital Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE LLAP opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Terran Orbital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Terran Orbital by 5,220.4% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 7,338,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200,302 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter valued at $10,927,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 929,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 198,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Featured Stories

