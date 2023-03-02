Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.61

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.61 and traded as low as $25.06. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 219,678 shares.

Teucrium Corn Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Corn Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,383,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 208.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

