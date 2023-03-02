The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,850 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.1% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.69. 1,731,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,242. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

