The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,047 shares of company stock worth $15,921,296 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.60. 5,402,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,294,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $257.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

