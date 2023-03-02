The Debt Box Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $688.06 Million (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for approximately $21.06 or 0.00089692 BTC on exchanges. The Debt Box has a market capitalization of $688.06 million and $1.76 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Debt Box alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00424387 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.52 or 0.28685768 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000161 BTC.

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Debt Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Debt Box and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.