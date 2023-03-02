The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.45

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ESCT traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 169 ($2.04). 340,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.11. The company has a market capitalization of £677.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.80 and a beta of 1.38. The European Smaller Companies Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 122.10 ($1.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.50 ($2.09).

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

