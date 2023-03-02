The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.16) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Nemetschek Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEM opened at €53.46 ($56.87) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €42.78 ($45.51) and a 12 month high of €94.78 ($100.83). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

