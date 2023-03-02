The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to “Conviction-Buy”

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($69.39) to GBX 5,790 ($69.87) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($69.99) to GBX 6,200 ($74.82) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

