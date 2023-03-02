The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to “Conviction-Buy”

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($69.39) to GBX 5,790 ($69.87) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($69.99) to GBX 6,200 ($74.82) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.