The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells $304,744.04 in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

