The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,812 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Western Union by 9.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,019,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,762,000 after purchasing an additional 923,793 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Western Union by 3.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,711,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 234,389 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Western Union by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,295,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,486,000 after purchasing an additional 595,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 445,385 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,308,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WU. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

