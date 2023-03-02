Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:THUPY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839. Thule Group AB has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

