Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Update

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tiger Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBLMY remained flat at $12.63 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112. Tiger Brands has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

Tiger Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.2849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Tiger Brands’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Tiger Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Home and Personal Care, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes maize milling, wheat milling, baking, sorghum-based products, rice, pasta, and oat-based breakfast cereals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.