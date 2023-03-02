Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.37

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.37 and traded as high as $34.06. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $33.78, with a volume of 8,743 shares.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $272.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 33.64%.

Timberland Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.97%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 1,621 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $54,773.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 1,621 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $54,773.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $292,923.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,578.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.