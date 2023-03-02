TNC Coin (TNC) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. TNC Coin has a market cap of $623.19 million and approximately $82,388.81 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00424474 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.81 or 0.28691667 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin launched on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10860066 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $142,356.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

