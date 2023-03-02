Toncoin Price Hits $2.43 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00010348 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.30 billion and $36.25 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00041475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031305 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002271 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00022033 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00220818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,480.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.4958137 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $41,191,521.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.