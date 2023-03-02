Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the January 31st total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Toro Energy Price Performance

Shares of Toro Energy stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Toro Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Get Toro Energy alerts:

About Toro Energy

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.