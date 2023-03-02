Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Toshiba Stock Performance

Shares of TOSYY stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.69. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Toshiba will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Company Profile

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.