Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TOU. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.00.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TSE:TOU traded down C$2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,379. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.35. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$45.88 and a 12-month high of C$84.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of C$20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$68.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,624,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$591,597,316.63. In other news, Director Janet Weiss bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$68.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at C$680,228.15. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$68.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,624,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$591,597,316.63. Insiders have acquired 26,620 shares of company stock worth $1,757,059 over the last ninety days. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.