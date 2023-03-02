TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Sells $397,550.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $397,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,913.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $300,600.00.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.05. The stock had a trading volume of 385,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 10.66. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 71,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,198,000 after acquiring an additional 197,273 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.