Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.19

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.19 and traded as high as $11.48. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 121,304 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 354,593 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 99,142 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

