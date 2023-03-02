Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.19

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.19 and traded as high as $11.48. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 121,304 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
