Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 965 ($11.64) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.23) to GBX 1,048 ($12.65) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.43) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 820 ($9.90) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,274.30 ($15.38).

Travis Perkins Price Performance

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,003.25 ($12.11) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,430.50 ($17.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 996.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 911.43. The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 913.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

About Travis Perkins

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 26.50 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,513.51%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

