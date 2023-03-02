Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Up 76.0% in February

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the January 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of TRVN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 47,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,849. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. Trevena has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $15.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 10.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 72.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

