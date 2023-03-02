Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $342.71

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 342.71 ($4.14) and traded as low as GBX 330.08 ($3.98). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 332.50 ($4.01), with a volume of 41,730 shares trading hands.

Tristel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of £155.89 million, a PE ratio of 4,714.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 348.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 342.62.

Get Tristel alerts:

Tristel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 2.62 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Tristel’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.