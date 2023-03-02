Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cormark from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSU. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.71.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Stock Up 0.5 %

TSU stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,830. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.80. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.12 and a 12 month high of C$47.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.78.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.