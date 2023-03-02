Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.93

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.93 and traded as high as $4.30. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 472,045 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
