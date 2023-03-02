Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.93

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.93 and traded as high as $4.30. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 472,045 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

