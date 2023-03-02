U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the January 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:USAU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.07. 5,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Gold

(Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

Featured Stories

