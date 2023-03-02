UBS Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €71.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($96.81) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Stock Up 1.3 %

WAF stock opened at €70.00 ($74.47) on Monday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($56.38) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($162.98). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.57.

Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

