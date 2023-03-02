Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Sells $47,794.72 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $47,794.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 250,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Venu Venugopal sold 8,042 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $79,133.28.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $26,461.60.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $62,797.01.

Shares of UDMY opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Udemy by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Udemy by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Udemy in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

