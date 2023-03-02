Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $241.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $218.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.92.

NYSE UNP opened at $207.99 on Monday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

