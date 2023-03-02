Uniswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $66.18 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $6.64 or 0.00028224 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and approximately $66.18 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.41 or 0.00405466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014165 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017603 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004220 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.74017735 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 619 active market(s) with $79,929,815.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.