Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso Sells 6,523 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,186,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Unity Software Price Performance
Shares of NYSE U opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.17. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software
About Unity Software
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unity Software (U)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.