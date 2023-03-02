Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso Sells 6,523 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,186,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.17. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

