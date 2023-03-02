Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $34.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNVR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

