UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UWMC. Barclays increased their price objective on UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. UWM has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $425.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

About UWM

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UWM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after buying an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in UWM by 46.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in UWM by 0.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,522,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UWM by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UWM by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

