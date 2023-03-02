UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UWMC. Barclays increased their price objective on UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.
UWM Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. UWM has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $425.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM
About UWM
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
Read More
