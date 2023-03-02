V2X (NYSE:VVX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. V2X also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80 to $4.30 EPS.

V2X Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVX traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $49.57. 127,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,269. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24. V2X has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of V2X from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

V2X Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

