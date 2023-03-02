Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Increased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.33. 6,719,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,950,333. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.